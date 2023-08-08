Shenandoah National Park will celebrate its Annual Night Sky Festival this coming weekend, Aug. 11-13.

Featured speakers will include amateur astronomers, NASA Solar System Ambassadors and a veteran NASA astronaut. Topics for exploration will range from asteroid defense to the largest known impact crater in the United States.

Ranger-led programs will focus on animals that rely on dark skies, each planet’s role in the solar system and stories told by the constellations.

There will be opportunities for stargazing, constellation tours, Junior Ranger activities and more.

The goal is gaining a deeper, vaster appreciation for the beauty and purpose of dark skies.

Programs and presentations will take place at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center, Mathews Arm Campground Amphitheater, Skyland Amphitheater, Byrd Visitor Center and Big Meadows and Loft Mountain Amphitheater.

Veteran astronaut and space scientist Tom Jones returns this year with presentations in Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium. “When Rocks Attack: Defending Earth from Asteroids” and “Beyond Earth: Humanity’s Future in Space” will be offered at 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

On Sunday, Jones will present “Sky Walking: An Astronaut’s Journey” at 11 a.m. and “The Future of U.S. Human Spaceflight” at 9 p.m. in Big Meadows Lodge Massanutten Room.

Also making a return this year is NASA Solar System Ambassador Greg Redfern. He will offer presentations in the Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium for “The Chesapeake Bay Impact Crater” at 5 p.m. on Friday and Sunday and “Shenandoah Skies and the Perseids” at 6 p.m. all three nights.

Join amateur astronomers for an evening “Telescope Party” at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to view stars and the Perseid meteor shower in two locations — Dickey Ridge Visitor Center with the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club or at Big Meadows with the Rappahannock Astronomy Club, Richmond Astronomical Society and the University of Virginia Department of Astronomy.

Artist-in-Residence Paul Atkinson will share his approach to night sky landscape photography during his program “Making Art in the Dark” at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium, with financial support from Shenandoah National Park Trust, the official philanthropic partner of the park.

This annual festival and featured speakers are sponsored by Delaware North, the park’s concessioner and Shenandoah National Park Association. Visit nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/night-sky-festival.htm for more information.