Nine groups in Culpeper are part of Adopt-a-Highway

Linda Wilson says VDOT is anxious to register new groups to keep the roads in Culpeper County trash-free.

Out of the three counties she oversees, Culpeper has nine participating organizations, while Rappahannock has 17 and Fauquier has more than 30, said Wilson, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s regional Adopt-a-Highway program coordinator.

As part of the Keep Virginia Beautiful initiative, VDOT provides reflective safety vests and garbage bags for organizations that register with Adopt-a-Highway to keep a stretch of road clean. For groups that complete two trash pick-up events per year, VDOT erects signs recognizing the organization along their adopted road.

According to Wilson, active groups caring for roads in Culpeper County include Culpeper Presbyterian Church; Mad Tack Equine Supplies; Hardwood Artisans; Berry Hollow Neighbors; Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Cadets; Seek Lavender; Culpeper County 2A; Old Rag Soap Company; and Peace, Love and Bluegrass.

“There may be a few other signs up, but those groups aren’t active,” Wilson said. “I need to contact those groups and either get them active again or take the signs down.”