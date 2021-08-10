 Skip to main content
Nine groups in Culpeper are part of Adopt-a-Highway
Nine groups in Culpeper are part of Adopt-a-Highway

VDOT Secretary Shannon Valentine

Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine (left) helps VDOT workers and volunteers pick up trash in Spotsylvania County to promote the state’s Adopt-A-Highway program.

 PETER CIHELKA/THE FREE LANCE–STAR

Linda Wilson says VDOT is anxious to register new groups to keep the roads in Culpeper County trash-free.

Out of the three counties she oversees, Culpeper has nine participating organizations, while Rappahannock has 17 and Fauquier has more than 30, said Wilson, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s regional Adopt-a-Highway program coordinator.

As part of the Keep Virginia Beautiful initiative, VDOT provides reflective safety vests and garbage bags for organizations that register with Adopt-a-Highway to keep a stretch of road clean. For groups that complete two trash pick-up events per year, VDOT erects signs recognizing the organization along their adopted road.

According to Wilson, active groups caring for roads in Culpeper County include Culpeper Presbyterian Church; Mad Tack Equine Supplies; Hardwood Artisans; Berry Hollow Neighbors; Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Cadets; Seek Lavender; Culpeper County 2A; Old Rag Soap Company; and Peace, Love and Bluegrass.

“There may be a few other signs up, but those groups aren’t active,” Wilson said. “I need to contact those groups and either get them active again or take the signs down.”

Wilson said the Culpeper 2A group is very active, and frequently will involve large numbers of people in its trash pickups.

“They do pickups along more than just their assigned stretch of road,” Wilson said, explaining that the Second Amendment group works with her to target specific areas VDOT has noticed are especially in need of a clean-up.

“One of their pickups this spring, they had more than 60 people,” Wilson said. “They get the whole community involved. If they see a portion of road that is really bad, they go out and pick it up for me. It helps us out because we don’t have a lot of participation in Culpeper.”

