No D.C. aerial tribute, but WWII history mission accomplished

“What I missed was all the planes running at the same time and lining up, getting ready to go,” Whitebeck said. “There’s nothing like that feeling and the sound and the smell of them all taking off one after another, all these incredible planes. It reminds you of an old newsreel showing hundreds of planes taking off, it transports you back in time.”

On Saturday, Krieg explained the difficulties presented by the low cloud ceilings.

“We had a very short window for our backup plan for weather—the clouds would have had to clear up a lot more, and they didn’t,” Krieg explained. “They have to be high enough to see all the way from the bottom of the clouds to the surface because we’re doing all this by sight. We have to be able to see the other planes—nothing can be in the clouds, we have to maintain spacing, and all the planes are stacked up on top of each other as we’re lining up.”

About 55 historic aircraft were based at Culpeper, with the remainder—including the giant B-29 Superfortress bombers “FIFI’ and “Doc”—based in Manassas.