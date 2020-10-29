No downtown trick-or-treating, but other Halloween events are planned in Culpeper

Trunk or Treat at Salem Volunteer Fire Dept., 5:30 to 8 p.m., 13428 Scott Mills Rd., off of Route 522 in western Culpeper County. All who wish are welcome to set up in a safe manner. Candy must be in Ziploc bags and those distributing must wear gloves.

Halloween Tea Parties at Miss Minerva’s Tea Room & Gifts, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 50 percent capacity with distancing and enhanced sanitation, 167 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper. Seasonal tea blends: Pumpkin Spice, Autumn Harvest, Once Upon a Tea, and English Breakfast (regular or decaffeinated) with tea sandwiches, savories, desserts, a scone and clotted cream and jam. Plus, a mystery treat. $30/person. All Halloween tea settings are completely booked, but look for more of the same in the future. 540/829-9700 or missminervas@verizon.net.

Halloween Day at Magnolia Vineyards & Winery features live music from the 50s to 2020, with a spin, by Dan Trull, 2 to 5 p.m., check out some fun things for the kids and a prize for best costume. Route 211 in Amissvivlle, Rappahannock County.