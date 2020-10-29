No downtown trick-or-treating, but other Halloween events are planned in Culpeper

Little ghouls and goblins, princesses and pirates will not be packing East Davis Street this Halloween for the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat tradition.
Something more sinister, a global pandemic, is shutting down yearly Oct. 31 “big crowd” traditions. It happens in a year—2020—when the freak fest happens on a Saturday.
Health authorities, at the local, state and federal level, are pushing the public to forgo Saturday night Halloween parties and embrace “safer” activities such as household pumpkin carving or carving them up outside with friends, at a distance.
Or, putting up Halloween decorations in orange and black and letting kids do a Halloween scavenger hunt to find spooky items while admiring scary displays—from a distance.
Other activities from the Virginia Dept. of Health labeled “lowest risk” for Halloween include virtual costume contests and a Halloween movie night with those haunting the same house.
Traditional trick-or-treating, even with distancing and individually wrapped goodie bags, VDH still considers a “moderate risk” in 2020 as COVID-19 continues to spread and kill.
And yet the Culpeper Police Department expects to see higher numbers of local trick-or-treaters wandering town sidewalks and streets this year due to the cancellation of the downtown event as well calling off many of the usual large, church-held trunk-or-treats.
“We have not cancelled it,” said Community Service Officer Mike Grant, noting it’s not the department’s call anyway. “We urge everyone to be careful, there will be more kids out, more foot traffic, more ghosts and goblins (trick-or-treating) especially with them not doing it downtown.”
He encouraged those pursuing the candy hunt to follow VDH pandemic guidelines and said officers would be out patrolling, maintaining the peace and public safety.
In deciding earlier this month to cancel Culpeper Downtown Trick-or-Treat, event sponsor Culpeper Renaissance. Inc., the town’s Virginia Main Street Program, said the decision was guided by two goals—to protect the health of downtown business owners, staff, volunteers, residents, and Culpeper neighbors, and to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in Virginia and the nation.
“Public Safety is our top priority and we will continue to be proactive. This is an unprecedented time and constantly evolving, therefore subject to change at any time,” CRI said in a statement. “We do welcome you to continue to enjoy Culpeper Downtown restaurants and shops safely. Please remember that most downtown restaurants and shops are offering curbside pickup and delivery service options and online shopping. It is our greatest concern that all patrons, visitors, business owners and staff of Culpeper Downtown remain safe and healthy during this time.”
Also in the “moderate risk” Halloween activity category is attending small, distanced trunk-or-treat events where everyone is masked. Visiting pumpkin patches and orchards, with masks on and staying away from others, is also considered to pose a “moderate risk” for virus transmission, according to VDH.
And then, “highest risk,” all the best parts of a traditional Halloween—trick-or-treating all around the neighborhood and in other neighborhoods is NOT advised. Many towns, including downtown Culpeper, are encouraging against the house-to-house candy grab.
Crowded Halloween parties are ill-advised, health officials say, and so is taking a hayride or tractor ride with strangers. And forget about screaming bloody murder—Haunted Houses, involving huddled together scare victims, are worst for a time of infectious disease, according to VDH.
In a message on Tuesday, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director offered more words on “Covid-19 fatigue”—whereby people are increasingly getting frustrated with following public health guidelines when there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight.
“Why do we now see more people falling off the behavioral bandwagon? One explanation has to do with two important predictors of health behaviors—Perceived susceptibility—how likely do you think you are to get a disease?” Kartchner said as well as, “Perceived severity—if you do get it, how bad will it be?”
The total number of cases in the U.S., while continuing to climb, still only accounts for less than 3 percent of the population, according to the medical director. Care and treatment methods have improved and the death rate has dropped significantly, Kartchner said.
Residents are perhaps following the lead of others as businesses open up and people get out more, he said. Also, humans are social creatures yearning to connect.
“Social isolation brings with it an association with poor health outcomes as well,” Kartchner said. “A suggestion would be to advocate a harm reduction approach- minimize but not eliminate risk.”
Crowds and large gatherings should still be avoided, he said, but small get-togethers are a possibility as long as one understands the risk: “Remember, a get-together is only as safe as your riskiest friend, and that might be you…”
With health warnings in mind, here is a look at some Culpeper area Halloween-ish events taking place:
Friday, Oct. 30The Joker Band covers hits by Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton and more 5-8 p.m. at Tap29/Prince Michel Winery on U.S. Route 29 in Leon.
Trunk or Treat in English Meadows of Culpeper, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 215 Southridge Parkway. Staff will be set up in the parking lot and residents will be watching from the porch. Distancing in place at this masked event. All are welcome.
Zoom Ghostbusters Halloween Celebration, 6:30 p.m., sponsored by the Culpeper Library. Stories, songs, dancing, moving, rhymes, puppets, boo! Kids can get dressed up for posting photos on the Library Facebook page. Register at https://forms.gle/gzN3tbFJESGupwCx6
Saturday, Oct. 31 HALLOWEEN-ISH
Kids Costume Climb at State Climb, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the climbing gym at the back of the State Theatre, Main Street, Culpeper, for ages 4 to 13. Free rental package with costume. $15. 540/317-7100
Halloween Yoga benefitting veterans, 11 a.m. at Narmada Winery in Amissville is an hour-long, all-levels class with meditation among the beautiful vines. Then enjoy a self-guided wine tasting with event proceeds supporting Veterans Yoga Project. Sign up in advance at Yoga at the Vineyard benefiting Veterans Yoga Project on Facebook or EventBrite.
Trunk or Treat at Koons Automotive of Culpeper, 1 to 5 p.m., 401 James Madison Highway. Treat yourself.
Halloween Jams at the Winery: your second chance this weekend to hear The Joker Band from 2 to 5 p.m. at Prince Michel with food by Sweet Treats and Eats.
Curbside Trick or Treat at Culpeper Lowe’s 5 to 9 p.m. requires registration at https://lowesdiy.com/ Reserve a spot to take advantage of free sweet treats and a kid-sized pumpkin. Costumes encouraged, but it’s a free country. Space is limited. 15150 Montanus Dr.
Trunk or Treat at Salem Volunteer Fire Dept., 5:30 to 8 p.m., 13428 Scott Mills Rd., off of Route 522 in western Culpeper County. All who wish are welcome to set up in a safe manner. Candy must be in Ziploc bags and those distributing must wear gloves.
Halloween Tea Parties at Miss Minerva’s Tea Room & Gifts, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 50 percent capacity with distancing and enhanced sanitation, 167 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper. Seasonal tea blends: Pumpkin Spice, Autumn Harvest, Once Upon a Tea, and English Breakfast (regular or decaffeinated) with tea sandwiches, savories, desserts, a scone and clotted cream and jam. Plus, a mystery treat. $30/person. All Halloween tea settings are completely booked, but look for more of the same in the future. 540/829-9700 or missminervas@verizon.net.
Halloween Day at Magnolia Vineyards & Winery features live music from the 50s to 2020, with a spin, by Dan Trull, 2 to 5 p.m., check out some fun things for the kids and a prize for best costume. Route 211 in Amissvivlle, Rappahannock County.
Play with Small Goats and Alpacas at Spring Haven Farm, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. with a noon scavenger hunt on the small working farm in Boston, Virginia. Explore a crayfish house, walk around a three-acre pond and watch out for Groot hiding in the trees. Limited to groups of eight or fewer people. Nuzzle with Nigerian Dwarf Goats, both babies and grown-ups, in groups of eight or less, in the pasture. Bring a blanket to sit on or if raining will be in the barn. Older children only, please, 12 and above as the goats are very strong with strong hooves and might easily startle younger children. Tickets on EventBrite. Come meet Smiley, Pearl, Petunia, Huckleberry, Sugar, Hondo, Punkin, Pansy. Also, Rosy, Monique and Donika, the Alpacas, will be hanging around and maybe even join in the fun.
Halloween Party at Fraternal Order of Eagles Culpeper #4551, 5 p.m. to midnight at the Eagles building, 16000 Brandy Rd. Open to the public, limited tickets $10 on Facebook page. Cash bar and dinner for sale including Boston Bob’s Famous Pork BBQ and all the fixins.
Trunk or Treat at Mount Lebanon Baptist, 6 to 8 p.m., outside the church located on Scrabble Rd. in Boston, Virginia.
Drive-In Hallelujah Karaoke with Immanuel Christian Ministries, 2 to 4 p.m., in the church’s vision lot, 15138 Richmond Rd. in Culpeper. Positive costumes encouraged Christine.parker62@yahoo.com.
Drive-Thru candy giveaway by Free Union Baptist Youth, 4:30 to 6 p.m., outside the church, 21649 Mt Pony Rd. in Culpeper.
