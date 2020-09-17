No Excuse: Local moms give each other a leg up in fitness

“There were 88 involved in our virtual relay, and 20 of those were from Culpeper, so we really showed up well,” LaForce said. “We even had one team member who was out of town and finished her leg in Colorado.”

She said some of the other 88 moms had their own challenges. “In California, they had to adapt [to the fires and smoke]—they did a leg on a treadmill,” LaForce said.

The best thing about the event was getting all the different moms to run at one place and one time, she said.

“It’s been kind of crazy lately with COVID and virtual schooling and everything,” the local mom said. “It was great having everyone there together, even if they haven’t been able to come to the regular workouts lately, and support and encourage each other.”

LaForce said the rain wasn’t even an issue.

“We’ve been used to working out in the summer heat, so it was actually kind of nice,” she said.

In Culpeper the group meets outdoors on a regular basis and their children can play near by, Laforce said. Sometimes a dad will come and keep an eye on all the kids at a playground, or the moms will take turns making sure kids are safe.