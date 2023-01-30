No injuries in Rixevyille fire Saturday that destroyed family's home

No one was injured in a fire Saturday afternoon in Rixeyville that destroyed a family’s home and damaged another home next door.

Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue was dispatched just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 for a “working” house fire, according to a release from Chief Doug Monaco.

There were numerous 911 calls reporting a large amount of fire in the attached garage of a single family dwelling. All of the family’s possessions were consumbed in the large blaze. The fire was deemed to be accidental.

Monaco arrived on scene reporting the home fully involved on all sides. Due to the amount of fire and probability of structural collapse, it was deemed unsafe to commit any units to an interior operation, he said.

An initial crew was sent to a home next door to check for fire, finding damage to the siding, which had melted.

Hose lines were quickly deployed and used to protect numerous cars near the home as well as stopping a brush fire, Monaco reported. Hoses were used to extinguish the majority of the fire which had collapsed into the basement.

Numerous other fire companies responded to assist including Culpeper County VFD Co. 1 in town and Amissville VFD.

Little Fork President Ed Kelso said on Monday they had been in contact with the family that suffered the horrific loss of their home. They advised they have have plenty of clothes and no room to store it. A gofundme page was being set up to assist them.

Community groups, including the local Masons, are rallying to help the family that lost all of its possessions and vehicles in the blaze—husband David Hathcock, his wife, their two young children and a pet Husky.

Gift cards or cash donations are needed to allow them to purchase clothes and other supplies, according to Patrick Heelen with Fairfax Lodge AF&AM.

Financial contributions can be provided directly to the father’s PayPal account via dhathcock71@gmail.com or in the mail to the Fairfax Lodge No. 43 A. F. & A. M. P. O. Box 674 Culpeper, VA 22701.

The Lodge will be hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser in support of their fellow Mason and his family from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 in its East Davis Street headquarters to help their fellow Mason and his family.

On the menu will be spaghetti & meatballs, garlic bread, beverages and dessert for a suggested donation of $10/person. Additional donations are greatly appreciated.