No injuries in Rixevyille fire Saturday that destroyed home

No one was injured in a fire Saturday afternoon in Rixeyville that destroyed a home and damaged one next door.

Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue was dispatched just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 for a "working" house fire, according to a release from Chief Doug Monaco.

There were numerous 911 calls reporting a large amount of fire in the attached garage of a single family dwelling.

Monaco arrived on scene reporting a home fully involved in fire on all sides. Size-up was performed and command established. Due to the amount of fire and probability of structural collapse, it was deemed unsafe to commit any units to an interior operation, he said.

An initial crew was sent to a home next door to check for fire, finding damage to the siding, which had melted. Hose lines were quickly deployed and used to protect numerous cars near the home as well as stopping a brush fire, Monaco reported. Hoses were used to extinguish the majority of the fire which had collapsed into the basement. The origin of the fire was deemed to be accidental.

Numerous other fire companies responded to assist including Culpeper County VFD Co. 1 in town and Amissville VFD.

Little Fork President Ed Kelso said on Monday they had been in contact with the family that suffered the horrific loss of their home. They advised they have have plenty of clothes and no room to store it. A gofundme page was being set up to assist them.