No injuries when small plane makes emergency landing on I-66

A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday morning on I-66 in Warren County.
Virginia State Police responded at 10:43 a.m. Sept. 17 to a report of a private aircraft landing along I-66 west bound at the six-mile-marker, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
A preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured.
The FAA and NTSB were notified of the emergency landing. The incident remains under investigation, Coffey say.