No one hurt in car fire early Sunday on Route 229 with temps well below freezing

Local volunteers responded in 19-degree weather early Sunday morning to a fully involved vehicle fire on Route 229 in northern Culpeper County.

Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 1 a.m. on Jan. 23 for the incident near Hazel River Church Road. With the driver safely out of the car, Chief 9 requested while en-route that VDOT respond with a sand truck-due to the sub-freezing temperatures.

Wagon 9, Ambulance 9, Tanker 9 and Chief 9 responded with a total of 12 volunteers. The Culpeper County Sheriffs Office responded as well to block the road while the fire was extinguished.

