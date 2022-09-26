No one hurt in tactical team operation early Monday at Luray residence

The Virginia State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant early Monday in the 300 block of Luray Avenue in the Town of Luray, according to a release.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Sept. 26, State Police, Town of Luray Police Department, and Page County Sheriff's Office responded to the home for an emergency call concerning a barricaded subject.

A male and a female suspect were taken into custody without incident. There was never any immediate threat to the public, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. The location of the tactical team operation was block away from both Luray Elementary and Middle schools.