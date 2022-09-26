 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

No one hurt in tactical team operation early Monday at Luray residence

  • 0
VSP

The Virginia State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant early Monday in the 300 block of Luray Avenue in the Town of Luray, according to a release.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Sept. 26, State Police, Town of Luray Police Department, and Page County Sheriff's Office responded to the home for an emergency call concerning a barricaded subject.

A male and a female suspect were taken into custody without incident. There was never any immediate threat to the public, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. The location of the tactical team operation was block away from both Luray Elementary and Middle schools.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Court delays hearing in Culpeper sexting case

Court delays hearing in Culpeper sexting case

Craig Alexander “Alex” Smith, 47, was a special education paraprofessional last academic year at Culpeper County High School, accused of asking for nude photo of 16-year male student.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colorado police cruiser hit by train with suspect handcuffed inside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert