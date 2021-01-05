No one hurt when car drives through Country Shoppes of Culpeper on NYE

The owner of a well-loved antiques mall on U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper County is grateful no one was hurt when a vehicle slammed into her building on New Year’s Eve.

Lois Alperstein said in a phone call Monday that one of her vendors had just left her booth at the Country Shoppes of Culpeper when the accident happened.

“It came through our walls and impinged on the booths of our two our dealers of Primitives,” she said. “By the grace of God, no one was injured. Walls can be fixed, drywall can be put back up.”

She said the Butler building facility with its steel parts may have saved the day. Alperstein was not on site when the vehicle came crashing through. She noted her staff exceptionally handled the incident along with responders from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s office and county building department.

“They were so professional, everybody did what they needed to do,” Alperstein said.

According to CCSO spokesman Lt. Les Tyler, a vehicle was parked in front of Country Shoppes of Culpeper when the driver hit the gas instead of the brakes and hit the building, which sustained minor damage.

Alperstein said the gentleman driver’s insurance company was evaluating damages.