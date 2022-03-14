No one seriously hurt in 2 separate shootings early Sunday in Culpeper

Over the course of less than an hour early Sunday, Culpeper Police investigated two separate shootings in town—one they said was accidental and the other intentional.

No one was seriously hurt.

The first E911 call came in at 12:56 a.m. on March 13 about an adult with a single gunshot injury in a vehicle next to Yowell Meadow Park.

Officers quickly responded and located the victim, a 30-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, according to a release Monday from Culpeper Police spokeswoman MPO J.C. Cole.

The man was transported to the local hospital and later released. Based on a preliminary investigation, this appears to have been accidental and an isolated incident, Cole said.

The man was handling his lawfully-owned firearm when it was discharged, causing his injury.

While investigating the first incident, at approximately 1:54 a.m. on March 13, the second E911 call came in for a shooting in the 500-block of Southridge Parkway.

According to the caller, gun shots were coming from inside a neighboring apartment. Officers responded to the scene and attempted to make contact at the suspect residence.

Contact was eventually made with the sole resident, and it was determined that no one was injured. As a result of an investigation, David Hale, 39, of Culpeper was charged with two felony counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and two misdemeanor counts of reckless handling of a firearm.

He was arrested and held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

Based on the investigation, it was determined Hale fired multiple rounds into the walls and ceiling of his apartment, Cole said. Some of the shots fired entered neighboring residences, one next to and one above Hale's home. Both of those apartments were occupied at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured, Cole said.

“I’m thankful no one was killed or grievously injured during last night’s events,” said Chief Chris Jenkins. “Both of these incidents could easily have ended differently. I also want to commend my officers and detectives for their work. These were two essentially simultaneous major incidents requiring in-depth and extensive investigations, in addition to other routine calls for service that required a police response. I thank the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance at Southridge in helping secure the residences.”

These are active and on-going investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. R. McKnight at 540/829-5529 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Make anonymous calls to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.