Carnival goers experienced a bit of a scare on opening night when a Ferris wheel malfunctioned.

“There were no serious injuries and we have been in touch with the individuals that were on the ride at the time of the malfunction, and all are doing well,” according to a press release Thursday morning from Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1.

Valley Amusements, based in West Virginia, is providing rides, games and concessions for the Culpeper Fireman’s Carnival, which opened Wednesday at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29.

“All rides were inspected by a professional inspector, trained in amusement ride setup prior to the carnival startup,” the release stated.

“There was a mechanical failure with the ride, that could not have been seen during inspection.”

The release said Valley Amusements has been serving area fire companies for the past 13 years without an incident or accident. Culpeper County Building officials inspected the ride at 8 a.m. Thursday, the release stated, and the cause of malfunction was determined.

“The ride is currently closed until the new parts are installed, tested and re-inspected by the licensed building inspector,” according to the fire department.