Culpeper resident Rick Orris (left) jokes with phlebotomist Tasha Payne as she prepares him for a blood donation Friday at Found and Sons Funeral Home in Culpeper.
During the Red Cross drive, 36 donors visited the funeral home to give the life-sustaining substance, for a total of 38 blood units, each unit holding the potential of saving up to three lives.
“So the donation Friday could save up to 114 people,” said Ava Gardner, donation representative for the Red Cross. “There’s no substitution for blood.”
Culpeper County 2A, a local citizens group that advocates for gun rights, is hosting a blood drive on Friday, April 2, at the Brandy Station Firehouse, Gardner said. “There are still a lot of slots left for that drive,” she added. “We’d love to get more donors to come.”
To sign up or learn more, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.