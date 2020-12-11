 Skip to main content
No visitors allowed at Faquier hospital due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Fauquier Hospital (copy)

Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton is rescheduling elective and non-urgent outpatient services.

Because of the increase in local confirmed COVID-19 cases, no visitors will be permitted at the Fauquier hospital until further notice, the health system announced on Friday.

Elective, urgent and other scheduled procedures are not impacted by this policy and will continue as scheduled. All physician services clinics and off-campus locations—including the Sleep Center, Wellness Center and Wound Healing Center—remain in operation.

The decision to implement a zero-visitor policy at the hospital came after recent rising trends reported by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and the Virignia Department of Health.

In a statement, Fauquier health officials urged the community to "do their part to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus by practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands regularly and wearing a mask or face covering while in public."

To learn more about the hospital and Fauquier Health visit fauquierhealth.org or call 540/316-5000.

Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. 

