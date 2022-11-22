No volunteers: Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter opening delayed, may not open at all

Due to a lack of volunteers, the Culpeper Heat Shelter will not open this Sunday at St. Luke Lutheran Church on North Main Street.

The new opening date is Sunday, Dec. 4, according to an alert Tuesday from Rebecca Wareham, program coordinator with Foothills Housing Network.

Without volunteers for meals and chaperones at the shelter, they may not be able to open at all this season, she said of the mostly volunteer group that runs the cold weather shelter November to April.

Two chaperones per night are needed to open the shelter as well as volunteers to fix and serve meals to local homeless.

If properly staffed, the shelter can accommodate up to 20 people.

Foothills Housing Network is the entry point. The program of Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will create and maintain a list of those in need. When there is an opening at the shelter, FHN will notify people to let them know they can come.

To volunteer so the shelter can open, sign up via: carecalendar.org Login: 200420, Code: 5365.

Questions or concerns can be emailed to Culpeperheatshelter@gmail.com or contact Nancie Howden, Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter Chairperson at 248/877-0845 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.