Nokesville woman dies Sunday in single-vehicle crash in Fauquier

A Prince William County woman died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police Trooper M.D. Brill is investigating the wreck that occurred at 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 7 along Route 616 (Bristerburg Road) about a mile from Route 806 (Elk Run Road), west of Bealeton.

A 1998 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Rt. 616 when it was unable to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a tree, according to a news release from VSP Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Jeep, Ashleigh T. Mitchell, 28, of Nokesville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Jeep, a 51-year-old-male, of Nokesville, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The man was not wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

The crash remains under investigation.