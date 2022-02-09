Nonprofit building quarantine site for rabies-exposed cats in Madison

Volunteers with a Syria-based animal rescue nonprofit, MAD Cats, are working to build a safe and humane outdoor quarantine area for eight cats recently exposed to rabies.

The animals will need to be isolated for four months, the Madison County group said in a statement.

An area resident was recently bit by a rabid cat. So, MAD Cats is building an enclosure at the home of the bitten Madison County resident to provide needed space at the residence for the other cats.

Without the project, the exposed cats would be trapped and euthanized by local animal control, MAD Cats said.

Trapping of the cats is underway. The animals will be spayed or neutered and vaccinated prior to the quarantine period.

To raise money for the $1,000 project, MAD Cats is selling raffle tickets, through Feb. 12, for an 8-by-10-inch original feline-inspired watercolor painting by local artist Dennis King.

Tickets cost $10 each or six for $50 at madisoncommunitycats.org. See updates at MAD Cats’ Facebook page.