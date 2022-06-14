Nonprofit formed by Fredericksburg public schools employee seeks to set teens up for success

The truth of the saying “It takes a village to raise a child” was evident on a recent evening at the Mayfield Civic Center in Fredericksburg.

Hugs, tears and prayers were abundant as parents, teachers and community supporters of the new nonprofit organization Teach to Reach Teens celebrated the middle school graduation of three of its students.

“This is a family,” said Therisa Adams, whose son, JaMaury Roberts, was one of the three young men celebrated and will be attending Stafford High School in the fall.

Adams addressed Robyn Wilson, who founded Teach to Reach Teens in 2018.

“Thank you for JaMaury,” Adams said. “He is a quiet child, but we have seen him emerge since he’s been with you.”

Wilson, who works in academic support at Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg and has also coached the James Monroe High School cheerleading team, started the nonprofit to meet the needs of teens, aged 13 to 17, who might require extra support in order to be successful outside of school.

“I saw the need in our community,” Wilson said. “Some of these kids didn’t have a lot of guidance.”

The group meets weekly on Mondays at the Mayfield Civic Center, where students receive tutoring; work on college or job applications; learn interview and public speaking skills; and learn about budgeting and money management.

They also receive image consulting, take etiquette classes and learn about the components of a healthy lifestyle—including diet, exercise, personal hygiene and pregnancy and STD prevention.

Participants also gather for monthly summits, which include panel discussions of current events and “everyday life topics,” and go on quarterly field trips to area museums, performing arts venues, sporting events and amusement parks.

The goal is to “promote scholarship, leadership, partnership and healthy living for a diverse group of students,” according to the organization’s website.

Wilson said her own son, Elijah, provided the initial inspiration to form Teach to Reach Teens.

“I stepped on my faith to start it,” she said. “I began with my son. I did foot marketing around the Mayfield community. And just word-of-mouth.”

Wilson said there is a core group of 12 students who attend Teach to Reach Teens gatherings weekly and there have been up to 20.

Next year, students will be able to sign up for the program through their middle and high schools, Wilson said. The program is open to students in Fredericksburg City, as well as the surrounding counties of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline and King George.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools has provided transportation for students to Mayfield Civic Center for the Monday meetings, but transportation home has been a struggle for some families, so Teach to Reach Teens is now fundraising to purchase a 16-passenger van.

Teach to Reach Teens is also seeking sponsors and donations for its programs. Visit teachtoreachteens.com to find out more.