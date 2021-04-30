North Anna Power Station seeks participation in emergency planning survey

Dominion Energy’s North Anna Power Station in Louisa County is requesting local citizens participate in an Emergency Planning Survey.

The purpose of this survey is to identify local behavior during emergency situations, according to a release from Orange County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The information gathered in this survey will be shared with Dominion Energy and local emergency management agencies to enhance emergency response plans in the area.

Responses will contribute to local emergency preparedness, the release stated. Residents are asked to complete one survey per household at https://NAPSsurvey.kld.engineering.

North Anna Power Station is a nuclear plant located south of Lake Anna State Park in Spotsylvania County.