North Stafford senior earns $1 million in scholarships

The application process helped Owolabi, who is North Stafford’s senior class president and describes herself as outgoing and social, get through the fall and winter, when school was virtual and soccer was still on hiatus.

The essay questions also gave her the opportunity and time to really think about what she wants to do with her life.

“I like music and I realized that I’m really interested in the music business,” she said, so she’s planning to major in business when she gets to college.

Now, Owolabi is just waiting to hear whether she can move off the waitlist at Harvard or Cornell. She should know by May 3 and will make a final decision after that.

“The hardest part is choosing,” she said. “After that, I can relax and enjoy my senior year.”

Owolabi’s advice to college seekers is to do lots of research.

“There are scholarships for everything and there is a school somewhere that is going to fit you,” she said.