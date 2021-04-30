North Stafford senior earns $1 million in scholarships

Tami Owolabi was feeling stuffed and sleepy after Thanksgiving dinner last year, but instead of lying down for a nap, she retired to her room, where she was up until 1 a.m. knocking out three college applications.
“I think I sent in my Ivy League applications that night,” Owolabi, 18, a senior at North Stafford High School, said.
This spring, she learned she was accepted to one of those Ivies—the University of Pennsylvania—as well as 12 other colleges and universities, including Smith College; Reed College; University of California, Los Angeles; University of Richmond and Virginia Tech.
All together, Owolabi applied to 17 schools, was accepted to 13 and waitlisted at Harvard and Cornell.
She has also amassed almost $1 million in scholarships, including full rides to Smith, Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Miami and Georgia Tech.
Owolabi spent about two hours a day over five months on her college applications.
“It feels like I wrote over 30 essays,” she said. “I rewrote the basic one five times and then each application had different smaller questions.”
Her college application bonanza was entirely self-initiated. A lifelong soccer player, she always intended to play college soccer and had only considered schools where she would be able to play.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit during her junior year.
“I thought soccer might not happen,” she said. “So I thought, well, I have the grades, let me look where else I could go and be successful.”
Owolabi doesn’t come from a family with extensive college experience. Her mother immigrated to the U.S. from Nigeria and didn’t go to college, and her three siblings went to schools in Virginia.
“I didn’t know any schools outside of Virginia,” she said.
The pandemic also caused many of her friends to put their college plans on hold, deciding to stay home next year.
“So I didn’t really have a support system,” Owolabi said. “I was kind of a loner on this.”
She started doing her own research, with the goal of earning scholarships and seeing something of the country outside of Stafford County, where she’s spent her entire life.
In September, she started receiving help with her search from CollegePoint, a free virtual advising program that helps academically-strong students from low-income families navigate the college application and financial aid processes.
The program matches high-schoolers with advisors who are current college students or recent grads.
The application process helped Owolabi, who is North Stafford’s senior class president and describes herself as outgoing and social, get through the fall and winter, when school was virtual and soccer was still on hiatus.
The essay questions also gave her the opportunity and time to really think about what she wants to do with her life.
“I like music and I realized that I’m really interested in the music business,” she said, so she’s planning to major in business when she gets to college.
Now, Owolabi is just waiting to hear whether she can move off the waitlist at Harvard or Cornell. She should know by May 3 and will make a final decision after that.
“The hardest part is choosing,” she said. “After that, I can relax and enjoy my senior year.”
Owolabi’s advice to college seekers is to do lots of research.
“There are scholarships for everything and there is a school somewhere that is going to fit you,” she said.
