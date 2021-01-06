Northam administration vows to speed up vaccine delivery; Richmond's Danny Avula to lead state's vaccination effort (copy)

RICHMOND—Lagging COVID-19 vaccination progress in Virginia has prompted changes to the state’s approach, including new leadership for the effort and penalties for distributors that don’t use their vaccines quickly enough.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday tapped Richmond and Henrico Health Director Danny Avula to lead the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort. He leaves his local post temporarily, one in which he has served a crucial role guiding the area through the pandemic.

Roughly 116,000 Virginians have been injected with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which represents about 24 percent of the 482,000 doses the state has received so far. That number pales compared to the rate of vaccination other states are reporting, and challenges statements from Gov. Ralph Northam early in December suggesting that supply was Virginia’s only barrier to getting shots in arms.

Vaccine distribution challenges come as the state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases—5,387. The state’s positivity rate is at nearly 17%, far above the 5 percent benchmark experts say suggests control of the virus’s spread.

“We are definitely getting shots in arms, but obviously the governor wants this to move much faster than it has so far,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Wednesday.