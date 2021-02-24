Northam announces plans to ease COVID-related restrictions

RICHMOND—Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he will begin loosening some coronavirus-related restrictions, affecting alcohol sales and late-night curfews, as key pandemic metrics continue to improve.

Northam said at a news conference in Richmond that he plans to lift the modified stay-at-home order in place between midnight to 5 a.m. and push the alcohol curfew from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Those restrictions, which are part of Northam’s current executive order, are set to expire at the end of this month. The changes will kick in at 12:01 a.m. March 1.

Northam also said the cap on social gatherings will remain at 10 if an event is indoors, but it will be expanded to 25 individuals if outdoors.

His order also affects outdoor entertainment and public amusement venues. They will be able to operate with up to 1,000 people or at 30% capacity, whichever is lower. The venues may eventually be able to operate at 30% capacity with no cap starting in April, if coronavirus cases continue to fall.

But indoor venues must continue to operate at 30% capacity with a cap of 250 people. All entertainment venues were previously limited to a maximum of 250 individuals.

