Northam endorses challenger Jay Jones in Virginia AG race

He said in an interview Thursday that his understanding of the yearbook scandal evolved after the call for Northam's resignation went out.

In a recent speech, Jones said he felt remorse for having put his "name on a statement of condemnation before all the facts came to light. I’ve spent two years figuring out how to try to make that right.”

Northam initially apologized for the photo, which showed a person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe. He then said he was not the individual in the photograph but pledged to spend the remainder of his term working to promote racial equity in Virginia.

Herring, who was elected in 2013 after serving in the state Senate, issued a statement shortly after the Northam scandal broke admitting that he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a rapper during a party when he was in college.

Herring, who was also among those who called on Northam to resign, at one point was considering a run for governor this year before he decided to seek re-election.

“A contested primary is the sign of a healthy Democratic Party of Virginia— and points to how we’ve been able to demonstrate the power of the office of Attorney General to make a difference for the people," Herring's campaign said in a statement.