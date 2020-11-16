Northam: 'It's time to legalize marijuana in Virginia"

The announcement comes as his administration prepares to release a report on the impact of legalizing adult-use marijuana, compiled with input from government officials, policy experts, healthcare professionals and community leaders, according to a governor’s office release.

“It’s time to legalize marijuana in Virginia,” Northam said in a statement. “Our Commonwealth has an opportunity to be the first state in the South to take this step, and we will lead with a focus on equity, public health, and public safety. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to get this right.”