Northam: 'It's time to legalize marijuana in Virginia"

Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday announced he will introduce and support legislation to legalize marijuana in Virginia.
The announcement comes as his administration prepares to release a report on the impact of legalizing adult-use marijuana, compiled with input from government officials, policy experts, healthcare professionals and community leaders, according to a governor’s office release.
“It’s time to legalize marijuana in Virginia,” Northam said in a statement. “Our Commonwealth has an opportunity to be the first state in the South to take this step, and we will lead with a focus on equity, public health, and public safety. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to get this right.”
His administration is working closely with lawmakers to finalize legislation in advance of the 2021 General Assembly session, the release stated.
