Northam proposes marijuana legalization this summer
Northam proposes marijuana legalization this summer

Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed legalizing simple possession of marijuana in Virginia effective July 1, 2021.

Gov. Ralph Northam today proposed moving up the legalization of simple possession of marijuana to July 1 of this year, nearly three years sooner than previously planned.

The governor also announced he is proposing changes that advance public health protections, set clear expectations for labor protections in the cannabis industry, and begin to seal criminal records immediately, according to a release on Wednesday from the governor's office.

“Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” the governor said. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana—and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice. I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”

Northam referenced a report of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission issued in November 2020 found that Black Virginians were more than three times as likely to be arrested for simple possession of marijuana.

Virginia court data shows that trend has continued since the simple possession of marijuana was “decriminalized,” punishable with a $25 civil fine last July 1. Northam said this fact drove his proposal to advance legalization by three years, and that he remains committed to working with legislators and advocates to repair past harm, the release stated.

