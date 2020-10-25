Northbound crossing project set to start

Get ready for another work zone on Interstate 95.
Crews are set to start working on the northbound I-95 Rappahannock River crossing project today.
The northbound crossing is the companion project to the same work on the southbound side, which started in August 2018. Each project costs $132 million and will add three lanes from U.S. 17 in Stafford County to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg.
The new lanes will separate through-traffic from local vehicles. Only traffic on the local lanes will be able to use exit ramps in the project area.
The new lanes are being built in the median, along with a pair of new bridges over the Rappahannock River.
Another part of the northbound crossing project will add a fourth “auxiliary” lane from U.S. 17 to Centreport Parkway.
Drivers can expect to see more “construction equipment in the median and along the shoulders, as well as trucks entering or exiting the median at various construction entrances,” local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a release.
The work will result in lane closures in the work zone this week as crews start by adding signs and barriers and clearing trees.
Most of the work will be done overnight.
Expect to see work on the northbound side of the interstate between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. and on the southbound side from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. all week. There also will be short-term closures on the shoulders daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Plenty of work has been going on for some time along the local I-95 corridor, much of it recently including lane closures that have resulted in heavy congestion.
Some of that work has centered on the U.S. 17 overpasses. Drivers can expect more impacts this week around the interchange as intermittent 30-minute ramp closures are scheduled to take place between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Frye said in the release that the crossing and other I-95 projects are part of “nearly $1 billion in public and private investment to relieve congestion in the corridor.”
Other current major work on the interstate includes the express lanes extension in Stafford.
There also will be lane closures this week related to the extension work to allow the removal of overhead power lines.
From 10 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday there will be alternating lane closures near the American Legion Road overpass in Stafford. There also will be intermittent 15-minute full interstate traffic stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m. Thursday.
If you haven’t already, get used to the work zones.
The southbound crossing and the express lanes extensions are slated to open in 2022.
Work on the northbound crossing is expected to continue into 2024.
