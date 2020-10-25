Northbound crossing project set to start

The work will result in lane closures in the work zone this week as crews start by adding signs and barriers and clearing trees.

Most of the work will be done overnight.

Expect to see work on the northbound side of the interstate between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. and on the southbound side from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. all week. There also will be short-term closures on the shoulders daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Plenty of work has been going on for some time along the local I-95 corridor, much of it recently including lane closures that have resulted in heavy congestion.

Some of that work has centered on the U.S. 17 overpasses. Drivers can expect more impacts this week around the interchange as intermittent 30-minute ramp closures are scheduled to take place between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Frye said in the release that the crossing and other I-95 projects are part of “nearly $1 billion in public and private investment to relieve congestion in the corridor.”

Other current major work on the interstate includes the express lanes extension in Stafford.