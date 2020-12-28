Northern Virginia gets a taste of gaming with 'horse slots'

Dumfries voted 468-306 in 2019 in favor of gambling. Wood said he suspects those who were opposed to the gaming remain so.

“Everybody ain't gonna like you, everybody ain't gonna like me, and everybody ain't gonna like every business that comes to town,” he said.

But he thinks opponents, over time, may be won over as they see the improvements at the shopping center where Rosie’s is located and the company establishes itself in the community. The Rosie's site represents the biggest job producer to come to the town in years, he said, and even by the most conservative estimates will increase town revenue by 20% at the outset.

“Dumfries has always been a place people drive through,” he said. “Now we are trying to create a sense of destination.”

Even more competition is coming for gamblers' cash — next month the Virginia Lottery will likely grant approval to a dozen or more commercial operators to launch online sports betting. Farther down the road, voters in four Virginia cities last month approved casinos that are expected to open in the next few years.