Norwegian Fjord Horses, like in Frozen, featured on Harvest Days Farm Tour

“I wanted something I could work with,” she said. “I wanted a baby and do whatever I want because they’re so versatile. You can drive, you can ride, you can trail ride. Gentle horses, also it’s never far down so if you fall.”

Hurst also liked the event: “I think it’s a great idea for the community. In a COVID year, how good is this?”

Elizabeth Kolmstetter visited with her husband, Michael, from Syria in Madison County. She wore a fleece jacket with a horse pattern on the cool, but sunny late summer day. A first time Harvest Days tour taker, Kolmstetter said she was not aware of the Norwegian Fjord prior to the weekend event.

“We said we have to come and check this out and what a beautiful day,” she said standing at a fence, petting the horses. “I think it’s super to have an outdoor activity for everybody of all ages can come out and get out of the house. And I think it’s wonderful these owners are sharing their property.”

Bogie and Snyder, who worked for the U.S. Dept. of Education and is still consulting in the city, plan to fully retire and live at the farm full-time. They plan to build a bed & breakfast and meeting facility on the property and hope to expand into the agri-tourism market with support from their 26-year-old son, Alex.