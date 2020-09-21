Norwegian Fjord Horses, like in Frozen, featured on Harvest Days Farm Tour

RIXEYVILLE—Margaret Bogie and Tom Snyder fell in love with the Norwegian Fjord breed of horses while on a trail ride in France more than two decades ago.
“Somebody did not want to ride the pony—I did,” Bogie said of the riding the draft breed known for its short and stocky stature. “My bridle fell off twice and I did not die. His name was Troll and he was so much fun to ride.”
Now semi-retired, the married couple adored the European creature’s temperament, disposition and appearance so much that they built 132-acre Ironwood Farm in Culpeper around the horse highlighted in the Disney smash hit, “Frozen.”
The scenic location opened in 1998 and is the state’s largest Norwegian Fjord operation, located in the northwestern reaches of the county. Ironwood Farm opened its paddocks this past weekend for the Harvest Days Farm Tour.
The weather was perfect and fall-like, resulting in reports of record turnout at more than a dozen participating sites. Hundreds and hundreds of visitors got outside to enjoy fresh air and agricultural heritage at one of the few events not curtailed by COVID-19.
“I hope we continue this for years and years,” Bogie said. “We’re always willing to be on it.”
The well-versed horse farm operator, retired from a career in medical education in Washington, D.C., interrupted an interview to scold one of the horses.
“Oh, Cecelia, you are so nasty,” Bogie said as one horse nudged another. “She’s the boss mare, the alpha. That’s actually her sister, but she doesn’t’ care. Because CeCe is nasty to the mares, she is, but it’s like people, a pecking order and so you learn a lot about human behavior from horses.”
The breed is actually gentle, smart, sensible and willing, produced from the harsh terrain of Norway. They are used in driving, dressage, draft, jumping, trail riding, therapy, children’s lessons and more. A striking feature of the Fjord Horse is its distinctive upright mane, cut to enhance the darker center stripe. The breed is uniquely suited to cold weather and do not need coverings being from the land of Anna and Elsa.
“In the winter, they’re delighted,” said Snyder. “It can’t get cold enough for them. It’s like 10 degrees, 15 degrees and they’re like yeah, excellent. A blanket would be an insult. The babies get like this amazing fur the first year, like ultra-fur, like a little baby yak.”
Ironwood Farm, as of Saturday, had about two dozen Norwegian Fjords on site including five foals, larger than the typical annual offspring. The farm specializes in breeding, training and selling on a national market and also offers boarding and private lessons. One of the world’s oldest and purest breeds of equine, the horses sell for $4,000-$8,000 each or more, according to Snyder.
At the Farm Tour, Bogie demonstrated the complex task of bridling 25-year-old, Lupin, and hooking the experienced mare to a Marathon carriage. She then led the award-winning “hall of famer” down a hill to a show ring for a driving demonstration. Lupin, with his owner at the reins, weaved in an out of cones, trotted and walked backwards, all while hitched to the carriage.
Kristina Hopkins of Maryland to got to ride along having just purchased her own foal from the farm. The young woman’s smile could be seen through her face mask.
“He is amazing. My older quarter horse I can’t ride him anymore so I was looking for something rideable, but ended up falling in love with Daydreamer last year. He’s everything about the Fjord breed that I love – smart, strong, very playful and very curious. They are very loyal and loving. It’s probably the best horse I ever spent a lot of time with,” Hopkins said.
She jumped at the opportunity to be around the horses while waiting for hers to be old enough to ride: “It’s a really great thing to get some popularity for the breed … and to be outside and safe.”
Bogie’s sister, Christine Hurst, was visiting from Houston, Texas and volunteered for the Farm Tour. She and her sister grew on a dirt road riding horses in Fairfax County when it still had rural spaces. Hurst also recently purchased a foal from Ironwood Farm and spoke admiringly of the breed.
“I wanted something I could work with,” she said. “I wanted a baby and do whatever I want because they’re so versatile. You can drive, you can ride, you can trail ride. Gentle horses, also it’s never far down so if you fall.”
Hurst also liked the event: “I think it’s a great idea for the community. In a COVID year, how good is this?”
Elizabeth Kolmstetter visited with her husband, Michael, from Syria in Madison County. She wore a fleece jacket with a horse pattern on the cool, but sunny late summer day. A first time Harvest Days tour taker, Kolmstetter said she was not aware of the Norwegian Fjord prior to the weekend event.
“We said we have to come and check this out and what a beautiful day,” she said standing at a fence, petting the horses. “I think it’s super to have an outdoor activity for everybody of all ages can come out and get out of the house. And I think it’s wonderful these owners are sharing their property.”
Bogie and Snyder, who worked for the U.S. Dept. of Education and is still consulting in the city, plan to fully retire and live at the farm full-time. They plan to build a bed & breakfast and meeting facility on the property and hope to expand into the agri-tourism market with support from their 26-year-old son, Alex.
“I’m really happy here,” Bogie said. “What’s not to like? You’re on a farm but we’re close enough to D.C. so people can come down and have some agricultural experience. It’s really important that we don’t disconnect from nature. It’s not all city or suburb.”
The 2020 Harvest Days Farm Tour, presented by the Culpeper County Department of Economic Development, turned out to be a huge success, said Winona Pritts, business development coordinator in the county office.
“We’ve heard from several farms that their overall visitor count was significantly higher than years past. Our recently released Farm Tour app also generated over 700 users for this weekend,” she said.
Final visitor numbers are pending, but it was clear that the tour happened at a perfect time.
