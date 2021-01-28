Norwegian salmon fillets donated to Culpeper Food Closet

The Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church was among recent recipients of Norwegian frozen salmon.

Fauquier FISH (For Immediate Sympathetic Help) received the donation of 2,500 pounds of fillets on Jan. 21 from Kvarøy Arctic, a sustainable salmon farm located in Norway. Fauquier FISH kept a portion of the donation while distributing the remainder to Rappahannock Food Pantry, Community Touch, Culpeper Food Closet, Seven Loaves Services, and Fauquier Community Food Bank, according to a news release.

Fauquier resident Anita Parris Soule, a social media influencer, made the donation possible. She develops recipes for Kvarøy Arctic and promotes them through her blog and on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest. As part of the company’s effort to work with food banks across the U.S. during the pandemic, Kvarøy offered to donate the salmon to a charity of Soule’s choosing.

Fauquier FISH Executive Director Kathryn Lamonia initiated collaboration with Piedmont Environmental Council to ensure the donation reached the greatest number of food-insecure people.