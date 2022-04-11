Not drastic: Culpeper County voting precincts shift slightly for '22 redistricting

Local precinct changes to Culpeper County’s seven voting sites will be minimal as part of the required decennial redistricting process the Board of Supervisors finalized last week with a public hearing.

Six of the county’s voting sites either added or lost voters, impacting residents on less than two dozen streets, mostly in town as town precincts shrink and shift to accommodate growth.

The precinct target number of voters is 7,449, maximum with a 5 percent up or down variation permitted, according to redistricting rules regarding equal population per voting district. All Culpeper precincts met those guidelines with East Fairfax being the largest and Jefferson the smallest to accommodate projected residential growth at Clevenger’s Corner, according to a county staff report.

Initially, only Jefferson needed to increase in population while East and West Fairfax both needed to decrease.

Jefferson absorbed an area from Catalpa, addresses along Hazel River Road west of Rixeyvlle Road bounded by Alum Springs.

Catalpa then made up for that loss by taking from West Fairfax along Sperryville Pike and Col. Jameson Boulevard, according to a presentation at the April 5 board meeting from County Administrator John Egertson.

East Fairfax district was reduced by giving an area in the Madison Grove development behind Lowe’s to Stevensburg, which became too large and in turn gave an area along Route 522 along Route 29 South to Cedar Mountain. Only the Salem District remained unchanged.

It’s been 10 years since the last redistricting, Egertson said.

“The changes are not drastic,” he said. “It’s the plan that caused the least amount of change for the people and the registrar.”

According to General Registrar James Clements, many Madison Grove residents already vote at the Stevensburg District precinct location at Brandy Station VFD, and have since 2016.

“It’s never been easier to vote in the state of Virginia,” he said.

He estimated 35-40 percent, as has been seen during the pandemic years of voting, would vote early or by mail. Far fewer vote on actual Election Day anymore, Clements said. He said election officers are always needed.

The new Virginia House of Delegate districts for Culpeper are District 61 (the town and northern parts of the county) and District 62 (southern parts of the county).

Culpeper County is now in State Senate District 28, no longer split.

Finally, Culpeper County remains at the center of the dramatically redrawn U.S. Congressional District 7 that now stretches west from Greene County east to Caroline County, also encompassing Orange and Madison counties.

No one spoke at the public hearing on the redistricting process at last week’s meeting.

In order to complete the redistricting process, the County Code, Chapter 7—Elections was amended and the Attorney General of Virginia must also not object.

