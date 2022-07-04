Not far from where Minutemen mustered, Culpeper celebrates July 4

Dozens gathered in the shade of Clayton’s Old Field on a seasonable and sunny July 4 to celebrate the nation’s independence not far from where the original Culpeper Minutemen mustered to fight the British.

Today’s Yowell Meadow Park was an apt setting for the annual Independence Day patriotic presentation with its monuments to the original local patriots and Charters of Freedom displaying replicas of the Bill of Rights, U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

It was in Clayton’s Old Field that companies of citizen soldiers from Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange joined the American Revolution under the Don’t Tread On Me Liberty or Death flag.

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of Virginia Sons of the American Revolution led the patriotic presentation laced with history, tradition, reverence and respect for all who fought and died for this country.

“It’s a great day for all of us,” said Culpeper County Chairman Gary Deal, addressing the crowd, paying homage to veterans, active military and all the first responders who make Culpeper, Culpeper, he said.

July 4 is an incredibly important day nationwide, said Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, in remarks.

But in certain places, like Culpeper, people walk a little bit taller in recognition of the local colonial history that led to the creation of America, he said. The philosophy used to create the Declaration of Independence was truly revolutionary for its time, Freitas said.

It provided the bedrock for future generations on its quest to try and create a more perfect union, the delegate and veteran said.

Freitas called for understanding history in its context, and how hard it was for the settlers to decide to go to war on that summer day in Philadelphia centuries ago. The obligation and privilege to protect those ideals today lies with all Americans, Freitas said.

For Monday’s patriotic presentation, various citizens read research about the soldiers and officers tied to the original Culpeper Minutemen, including two Black freemen.

David Jameson, of Culpeper, joined the cause in 1775 with the intention of marching to Williamsburg to deter the British.

There ended up being more recruits who could not be armed; half of the recruits were returned home. The remaining troops were organized and ordered to the Great Bridge in Norfolk for the defense of the lower part of the country.

Birkett Davenport was a member elected from the Town of Culpeper to the Virginia Convention in 1776. He was a Culpeper merchant and landowner as by 1760 he was operating a store in the new town of Fairfax, later Culpeper, according to research by James Bish with the SAR.

Davenport became one of the earliest property owners when he purchased two lots in Town in 1761 and went on to become Culpeper’s first member in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Robert Owls received a wound at the Battle of Eutaw Springs from a musket shot to his left leg. Free born, the Black man prepared for the pension application process for 16 years prior to the passage of legislation for pensions.

He was finally approved for the funds while living in Louisiana with support from his former commanding officer, Col. Abraham Buford, of Culpeper.

Barry Stevens portrayed Benjamin Franklin for Monday’s patriotic presentation.

“It is a magnificent location!” he said of the Charters of Freedom, calling on the crowd to celebrate the Declaration of Independence as royally as possible.

“Those in uniform will never forget the process of becoming a nation.”

The Declaration of freedom from England was the beginning of a magnificent experiment, Stevens said, and of the responsibility Americans have to protect another founding document, the U.S. Constitution.

The Culpeper Minutemen gave Franklin three cheers prior to presentation of the Leadership Award to former town employee Marlys Houston, who for years led the Culpeper 4th of July Committee that organizes the annual gala around this early American town.

Culpeper is a better place because of Houston, said Winter Brichant, current committee chairwoman, noting the awardee’s selflessness and dedication.

Houston, at the podium, said she was humbled to be considered for the award.

“The Fourth of July means a lot to me as I consider the blessings I have received as a citizen of the United States,” she said. “Because I’ve been blessed, I like to give back as well. That’s why I poured my heart and soul into July 4.”

Hundreds of people visited Yowell Meadow Monday for a variety of activities including rock climbing, kayaking in the pond, face painting, train rides, food trucks, a cooling station and more. The weather was warm but not oppressive with generous cool breezes.

The Ramirez family walked to the park from their home in Lakeview via the nature trail. All were dressed in their best red-white-and-blue.

A mother of four boys, Katie Ramirez said she likes to carry on the patriotic wardrobe tradition started by her own mother when she was a child.

“We like anything America, really,” added dad, Angel.

The family moved here around five years ago from Fairfax and love all the special events in this small-town.

“We appreciate how festive it is!” said Mrs. Ramirez.

Fourth of July is about spending the whole day as a family, she added, noting they had already been on Davis Street for the antique car and bike show.

They planned to grill out for dinner-carne asada, plaintains, tortillas and rice, said Angel Ramirez.

“We’ll have macaroni and cheese and hot dogs for the kids, too,” added mom. “And, of course, the fireworks!”

The patriotic presentation ended with the reading of the Declaration of Independence and a musket salute, recalling history.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.