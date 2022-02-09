Not far off the Beltway, Culpeper attracts presidential visits

The center of downtown Culpeper is just 70 miles from the White House. So it’s not that uncommon for a U.S. president to visit, as President Joe Biden—the nation’s 46th commander in chief—will do on Thursday.

The Democrat, who was vice president for the two terms of President Barack Obama, is slated to speak about prescription drug prices and healthcare costs at an open press event in Culpeper with U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Biden is no favorite among a majority of local residents, having lost by 20 points in Culpeper County to Donald Trump in the 2020 election. He received more than 10,000 votes from local Democratic supporters.

In honor of the POTUS, here’s a look back at other commanders in chief who visited, slept here or dropped by Culpeper, going back to Colonial times.

Clinton

Arkansas Democrat William Jefferson Clinton visited Culpeper in 1993 as the 42nd president-elect, as well as 15 years later in 2008. The first time, Clinton attended church with first lady Hillary Clinton at Culpeper Baptist Church, along with Vice President-elect Al Gore and his wife.

More recently, “Bubba” Bill Clinton, campaigning for Hillary for president, dropped by impromptu at Frenchman’s Corner on East Davis Street in downtown Culpeper for Belgian chocolates. The former president also went across the street to Thyme Market.

Roosevelt

One hundred and 20 years ago, 26th President Theodore Roosevelt, a Republican from New York, visited the Civil War battlefield at Cedar Mountain in southern Culpeper.

“Most Interesting Event Thus Far of the President’s Southern Tour,” The Scranton Tribune of Scranton, Pa., reported Nov. 3, 1902, carrying an exclusive wire story from The Associated Press.

“Accompanied by Secretary Root, Secretary Cortelyou and Dr. Rixey, the president drove to the side of the Sanguinary struggle and there received from an eye witness and participant an account of the fighting … The President, accompanied by … Judge D. A. Grimsley and two or three ladies, arrived at the battlefield shortly after 3 o’clock.

“They were followed by a procession of carriages containing people from Culpepper [sic] and surrounding country,” the newspaper reported. “Subsequently, the president was given a shell which had been dug up on the battlefield, as a memento of his visit.”

Roosevelt also attended services at Culpeper Baptist Church and had luncheon at the residence of S. Russell Smith, brother-in-law of Dr. Rixey, the Culpeper County treasurer.

Bush Sr.

Near the end of the 20th century in 1997, 41st President George H.W. Bush spent an hour or so at the Culpeper railroad depot and ran into Police Chief Chris Jenkins, then a sergeant. The Texas Republican was on a stopover, en route by train to White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Colonial era

The nation’s third president Thomas Jefferson of Albemarle traveled through Culpeper often on the Old Carolina Road through Stevensburg on his way to the White House, and likely slept in the village’s Zimmerman’s Tavern.

The first president, Virginian George Washington, as a 17-year-old surveyor, drew the lines that formed Culpeper County, and spent more than three years here.

The fourth president, James Madison of Orange County also had ties here and reason to come to Culpeper, as did the fifth president, James Monroe of Virginian, who lived at Highland, his home near Charlottesville.

Grant

Ulysses S. Grant, who later became the nation’s 18th president, took the train to Brandy Station in early spring 1864 and spent about six weeks in Culpeper as commander of all the Union armies.

The Union’s Army of the Potomac spent its 1863-64 winter encampment, 120,000 men strong, in Culpeper before Lt. Gen. Grant and Maj. Gen. George G. Meade launched their Overland Campaign.

Grant left Culpeper on May 4, 1864, embarking on the highly consequential campaign when the army departed Culpeper by crossing the Rapidan River and entering the primeval forest of The Wilderness.

Johnson

36th President Lyndon B. Johnson also stopped at the Culpeper depot, in 1960, on a whistle-stop campaign tour from Washington, D.C., through eight states.

The Texas Democrat was running for vice president on the ticket with 35th President John F. Kennedy, a Massachusetts Democrat.

As a congressman, LBJ was known to regularly visit his mistress at Longlea, a palatial mansion in Boston, Va., in Culpeper County. Their affair lasted until early into his presidency when the two disagreed over the Vietnam War, according to accounts.