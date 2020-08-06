The first Latinas elected to the Virginia House of Delegates are publicly supporting Joe Biden for President.
Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, a cybersecurity specialist first elected in 2018 to the statehouse, said the country now more than ever needs a president who will bring it together.
“Joe Biden will be the President that rebuilds our country and communities for all of us,” she said in a Biden Virginia campaign release. “COVID-19 has devastated our black and brown communities which have been hardest hit due to racial disparities in the system. In addition, our Latino communities have also had to bear the burden of a broken immigration system and economic challenges.
“Joe Biden has a clear plan to address that in his economic recovery, which is what our community needs from the White House. I am hopeful for our future, and I cannot wait to see Joe Biden leading it.”
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, said her brothers and sisters have been left behind by the federal government the past four years.
“This will change when Joe Biden is in the White House fighting for our economic success, access to health care, and opportunities for education,” she said in the campaign release. “And he will do that while addressing systemic racism head on. The dignity and respect of the Latino Community is on the ballot this November.”
Biden this w eek released an agenda to support Latino families in Virginia and across the country. The former Vice President under President Barack Obama said he would fight for a public option health plan, a $15 per hour minimum wage, free tuition at public colleges and universities for families making less than $125,000 and an immigration policy that returns dignity and respect to immigrants, the release stated.
In Virginia, Latinos make up 9.8% of the population yet they are almost 38% of COVID cases, according to the Biden campaign. As part of comprehensive immigration reform promised by the Democrat, Biden said he would give 275,000 undocumented Virginians a roadmap to citizenship.
