Novant Health UVA lets more visitors into acute-care facilities

Novant Health UVA Health System, which includes Culpeper Medical Center, is allowing more visitors into its emergency departments, inpatient areas and surgical areas, the Warrenton-based company announced Tuesday.
The updated policy applies to its three acute-care facilities—Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center and Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center.
Each patient will be allowed one healthy visitor over the age of 18, Novant said. Visitors must get their temperature taken and pass COVID-19 screening questions each time they enter a Novant facility. Approved visitors also must wear a mask and a wristband given to them during screening.
“While the safety of our team members, patients and community remains our top priority, we recognize the important role friends and family play in supporting the health of our patients,” Novant Chief Executive Officer Al Pilong said.
Visitors should remain with the patient while in the facility, Novant said. If the patient leaves the department for medical imaging or other testing, the visitor should remain in the patient’s assigned room or return to their vehicle until the patient returns.
The facilities’ common areas and waiting areas should be avoided, and cafeterias are closed to visitors, Novant said.
Pilong said Novant’s decision to expand visitation aligns with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
“While Novant Health UVA Health System is currently safe and open to provide patients with the care they need, we will continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in our communities, the census at our medical centers and our health system’s supply of personal protective equipment to ensure that we are prepared for any potential surge in positive cases,” Pilong said. “We will adjust visitation restrictions as needed in the future.”
Visiting hours for the hospitals’ inpatient care areas are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Visiting hour restrictions do not apply to the one healthy adult that laboring mothers designate to accompany them for the whole of their stay or to visitors appointed as designated guardians of minors or adults requiring guardianship, Novant said.
Visiting-hour restrictions also do not apply to Emergency Department visitors. But if a patient is transferred to an inpatient area, visitation will be limited to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Novant Health UVA Health System operates physician clinics, outpatient services and medical centers in Central Virginia and the northern part of the commonwealth.
At Prince William Medical Center, the Behavioral Health Inpatient Unit remains closed to visitors. Visitors there are also not allowed in outpatient area, except for minors or adults requiring guardianship can be accompanied by one designated adult. Expectant mothers may bring one healthy adult support person with them to Prince William obstetrical ultrasound appointments. With approval of the care teams, patients may bring one healthy adult support person for special circumstances (e.g., appointments with a provider to discuss test results or plan of care in provider-based clinics or outpatient clinics).
