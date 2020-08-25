Novant Health UVA lets more visitors into acute-care facilities

Pilong said Novant’s decision to expand visitation aligns with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

“While Novant Health UVA Health System is currently safe and open to provide patients with the care they need, we will continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in our communities, the census at our medical centers and our health system’s supply of personal protective equipment to ensure that we are prepared for any potential surge in positive cases,” Pilong said. “We will adjust visitation restrictions as needed in the future.”

Visiting hours for the hospitals’ inpatient care areas are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Visiting hour restrictions do not apply to the one healthy adult that laboring mothers designate to accompany them for the whole of their stay or to visitors appointed as designated guardians of minors or adults requiring guardianship, Novant said.

Visiting-hour restrictions also do not apply to Emergency Department visitors. But if a patient is transferred to an inpatient area, visitation will be limited to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.