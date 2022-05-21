'Now is the time'—Culpeper Tourism launches diversity, equity & inclusion brand

The Town of Culpeper, working with a citizens’ group, has launched a diversity, equity and inclusion-branded program to commemorate and celebrate the history of Black, indigenous and other people of color.

The state, along with two other Culpeper-based cultural groups, have already pledged financial support for the effort that proposes, as an initial step, to bring these histories to life via plaques installed on buildings downtown.

The opportunity aligns nicely with the downtown development area across the train tracks from the Depot where the town plans to build a parking lot, and will have space left over, Culpeper Economic Development & Tourism Director Paige Read told Town Council at a committee meeting in April.

The town could develop a Heritage Park, a space where inclusive histories can be shared and promoted, according to a staff report, in the actual historic African-American business and residential area around the train tracks at the end of East Davis Street.

A Town Council Committee is slated to discuss the Heritage Park idea Tuesday morning.

The town continues to work, since last year, with the citizen-led African American Heritage Alliance, which in February presented a booklet containing the histories of eight notable Black residents.

Concurrently, the Alliance developed the history plaque concept for which a prototype has been developed. Permissions to place the plaques are currently being sought from building owners downtown.

“Culpeper’s rich history dating back to 1749 is full of African American and immigration stories—from our rich, complex and difficult past to all the incredible black, brown and diverse restaurants, artists, events and entertainment that make our community proud today,” Read said.

“This is an opportunity for the Town to partner with community leaders, organizations and businesses to build a program celebrating the Black, indigenous, people of color community of Culpeper, to share Culpeper’s pride for our rich history and culture that define our community, to support BIPOC businesses by showcasing the spaces that are core to their experience, and to demonstrate our commitment to supporting the BIPOC community in Culpeper,” she added.

Town Council approved a $40,000 budget for the program in April and on May 13 Culpeper Tourism announced a $20,000 grant for the newly formed diversity, equity and inclusion initiative from Virginia Tourism. Windmore Foundation for the Arts and The Museum of Culpeper History matched the state amount.

Now is the timeAfrican American Heritage Alliance member Simone Logan said the collaboration with the town reminds her of the support she received at her job before recently retiring and moving to Culpeper.

“Ideas were welcomed and resources were available to bring those ideas to fruition. Everyone had a voice and those with decision-making authority listened. Collaboration at all levels was the key to the successful implementation of those ideas,” she said.

The 200 block of Davis Street plaque project is the beginning of something much larger and inclusive, Logan added. The plaques are beautiful and the stories contained via embedded QR codes are fascinating, she said.

The town is branding the signs as “A Right the Record Project,” an ongoing professional effort of historian, author and researcher Zann Nelson, of Reva, to illuminate accurate histories through the use of documented essays, personal stories and local community activities to correct the narratives.

“As the word gets out, we are hearing more and more stories of how African Americans contributed to Culpeper’s history,” Logan said.

“I look forward to hearing and learning even more about African Americans as well as many other people of diverse heritages [and their] contributions to Culpeper’s history and community.”

Culpeper native Angela Chapman is part of the African American Heritage Alliance along with Nelson and Michelle Tutt. Chapman’s extensive local history archive contributed to the recent histories developed and presented to the town.

The plaque project is an excellent beginning to a continuing series of local African American stories and history, she said.

“Not only telling the African American stories in Culpeper, but also telling the right truth of these stories—aka, Right the Record,” Chapman said. “African American history must be captured, documented, preserved and be inclusive with all local Culpeper history—the good, the bad and the ugly.

“Citizens of all ages can now have an opportunity to learn from Culpeper history’s past, the relevance this history portrays in the society of today and aspire to achieve a better society tomorrow,” Chapman said.

The area’s Black forefathers and mothers were determined to succeed and overcome many obstacles so as to survive, she said. Those stories should be shared, Chapman said.

“Now is the time to move forward and bring this project to realization and its rightful place in local history and to the Culpeper community —long, long overdue,” she said.

Dr. Barber: outgoing, compassionate

The first plaque will honor Dr. Elijah Barber Jr. (1898-1992), the Culpeper area’s first black physician who ran a very popular practice at 226 E. Davis St.

Barber was born in Orange County on Dec. 20 to Elijah Barber Sr. and Lucinda Brown Barber. His paternal and maternal grandparents helped raise the future doctor as he grew up near the area known as True Blue, according to the booklet by the African-American Heritage Alliance from the collections of Chapman and Nelson.

Due to lack of public education and inadequate schools for Black high schoolers at that time, Barber attended Jennie Dean’s Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth.

Dr. Barber, in addition, was a World War I-era member of the Army Reserves who worked his way through Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C, according to the booklet.

Barber returned to Culpeper in 1931 to open his medical practice. He equally treated Black and white patients and on Saturdays folks would line up down the street to see him when the inside was full.

In later years, the Town of Culpeper put up a “Doctor Parking” sign in front of Barber’s office to make sure he always had a spot to park his car. The doctor also had an office at his home where he treated patients in emergency cases outside of regular hours, weekends and before Culpeper Memorial Hospital opened in 1960, according to the booklet.

An African-American, Dr. Barber never had privileges at the local hospital though he practiced for 57 years and made calls until 1988—at the age of 90.

All citizens respected Dr. Barber, known for his outstanding personality—outgoing, understanding and very sympathetic to everyone in the public, most of all, his patients. He talked a great deal and told many a joke in his day, the African-American Heritage Alliance history states.

Dr. Barber lived on a 37-acre farm on Rixeyville Road, just past the entrance to the high school, with his wife, son and daughter. His sister lived on the property in a separate dwelling.

Other than medicine, horses were his second passion. He raised them and raced at Charlestown. He also started and supported the Culpeper Colored Hunt Club and Culpeper Colored Horse Show.

Dr. Barber’s brief biography and personal memorabilia were featured in a 1996 exhibit at the Museum of Culpeper History in its former East Davis Street location.

Dr. Barber’s first marriage was to Landonia Lightfoot, daughter of grocer J.E.R. Lightfoot. They had no children and divorced.

Barber then married Josephine Wallace of Woodville and had two children. He is buried beside his second wife in the cemetery at Shiloh Baptist Church in Woodville, Rappahannock County.

Making it publicPlacing the plaques, like the newly created African-American trailblazers mural at the end of East Davis, is about raising awareness of these stories, said Nelson.

“Celebrating the history publicly,” she added. “It’s key [that] you do it publicly. It’s not enough for some family or some church to have the information if it is not shared publicly. It normalizes and brings forward all the history we have not acknowledged.”

Heritage tourism is an economic driver for Culpeper, with 33 percent of visitors reporting ‘history and heritage’ as the primary reason for visiting Culpeper over the past 12 months, Read said.

The recent grant will help the town grow its heritage tourism product, enabling connections with new audiences and markets, she said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.