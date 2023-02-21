A National Park Service grant will protect Siegen Forest along the banks of the Rapidan River in eastern Orange County through a recent $655,070 award preserving 163.88 acres at Chancellorsville Battlefield.

American Battlefield Protection Program announced $1.3 million in Battlefield Land Acquisition Grants to protect a total of 272.86 acres at four Civil War battlefields in Maryland, Mississippi, and Virginia, according to a park service release.

Siegen Forest, 163 acres part of Germanna Foundation property, stands along the banks of the Rapidan River as its winds its way between Orange and Culpeper. Human communities have occupied the area for nearly 12,000 years, starting with Native Americans drawn by the rich flora, fauna, and mineral resources in the river environment, according to the National Park Service. Humans were also attracted by the shallows that provide a point of crossing over the waterway that for centuries served as a transportation highway.

Today this cultural crossroads bears the name of the European communities—English and German—who settled in the early 18th century. The Germanna colonies drew knowledgeable workers from their native land, the principality of Nassau-Siegen, to mine local iron deposits, according to the park service.

Enslaved people of African descent, in addition, toiled these lands by the time the Civil War tore through Virginia.

In late April 1863, after a bloody December 1862 defeat at Fredericksburg, the U.S. Army of the Potomac crossed the Rapidan River near the preserved site and marched toward another deadly battle at Chancellorsville.

A year later, at the opening of the Overland Campaign in May 1864, the U.S. Colored Troops approached the Battle of the Wilderness across the Germanna Ford and marched towards a field of battle where neither side could claim victory despite 30,000 dead and wounded, the release stated.

In 1956, the Germanna Foundation preserved Siegen Forest to commemorate 18th century German colonists who settled the area and to conserve this storied space for reflection and recreation. The forest remains a park for public enjoyment, inspiration, and creative opportunities.

The trail system of the 170 acre Siegen Forest starts behind the Fort Germanna Visitor Center along Route 3 in Locust Grove.

“Our work preserves and honors the places and stories of those who lost their lives in battle,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “These grants support locally-led stewardship and reinvests to bring new experiences and powerful moments to places where so many lives were lost.”

The projects support collaborations among state and local governments and nonprofit partners to care for the places and stories significant to the nation’s history, according to the park service release. The Land and Water Conservation Fund supports the initiative, reinvesting revenue from offshore oil and natural gas leases to strengthen conservation and recreational opportunities across the nation, the release stated.

Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation also received $163,251 for preservation of 101 acres at Ream’s Station Battlefield in Dinwiddie County.

The Board of County Commissioners in Washington, Maryland received $122,600 through the park service grant for preservation of 0.92 acres at Antietam Battlefield. Contact the program at abpp@nps.gov.