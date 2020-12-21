Number of COVID cases in state prisons highest since start of pandemic

The Virginia Department of Corrections said the number of inmates and staff with active COVID-19 cases is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Sunday evening, there were 1,364 inmates with active cases out of 24,681 inmates in department facilities and 323 active staff cases out of 11,255 full-time and 472 hourly employees, said Gregory Carter, a spokesman for the Department of Corrections, on Monday.

Thus far 38 inmates and one staff member have died from the virus. Figures on the department's website show that a total of 6,504 inmates have tested positive - most with mild to no symptoms - as well as 323 staff.

Hardest hit with active cases for the moment are: the Augusta Correctional Center, 299; the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women, 116; the Nottoway Correctional Center, 213; the Pocahontas Correctional Center, 190; and the State Farm Correctional Complex, 117.

The Deerfield Correctional Complex in Capron, where 19 have died, has had the most fatalities. The facility houses many elderly and/or ailing inmates.

As of Sunday, 1,680 inmates have been approved for early release under the Inmate Early Release Plan prompted by the pandemic. Carter said so far 1,280 of those inmates have been released.