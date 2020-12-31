Numbers reveal low voter turnout ahead of Jan. 5 special election

A Portsmouth native, King said she is running as a working mother to serve as a voice for all working-class families in Richmond. She said her main focus for Stafford residents is improving the transportation woes that continue to plague the county.

“It breaks my heart to get off the HOT Lanes at the Dumfries exit and the next exit—which is in Stafford—it’ll sometimes say $18 to $20,” said King. “While the HOT Lanes have helped, they’ve been tremendously expensive. I look at some of the brokering that elected officials have done in Hampton Roads and I would bring that same type of advocacy for folks here ... We need to have those conversations here.”

Mitchell, who ran and lost to Carroll Foy in 2019, has lived in Stafford since 2014. Mitchell is a stay-at-home mother who previously worked as an aide to the chairman of the Prince William County Supervisors. She also served as a legislative aide for 64th District Del. Emily Brewer.

Mitchell said there has not been a voice in Richmond for Stafford County residents since 2015, when Garrisonville District Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer served as the 2nd House District delegate.