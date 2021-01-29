NWS: Culpeper area to get 3-6 inches of snow starting early Sunday thru Tuesday morn

At least three to six inches of snow, possibly more, is in the forecast for the Culpeper area’s first major winter weather event of 2021 this weekend and into nearly next week.

January is going out with a freeze while February comes in white.

Snow will move into the area by daybreak on Sunday and last, on and off, until the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Luis Rosa in the Sterling office.

The high will be 31 degrees on Sunday and a low overnight of 28 degrees. The wintry mix will continue into Monday night with a high of 33 degrees during the day.

Rosa said on Friday there would be lulls in precipitation, and possibly some freezing rain, during the day on Monday, with the snowfall becoming light at times or stopping altogether.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rosa predicted at least half-foot of snow accumulation, and said the highest amounts would be in Southwest Virginia. The storm will cover several other states including Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania as well as New York City, the meteorologist said.

Crews in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District started preparing Friday for the winter storm forecast to affect much of the state into early week.