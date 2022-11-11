NYU theater grad re-launching Theatrical Arts caroling in Culpeper

A local actress and youth arts organizer is back in Culpeper following a whirlwind cultural experience earning an advanced degree in the Big Apple followed by an immersive trip in London’s West End.

Adriana Del Rosario Bustamante Yactayo is ready to revive Theatrical Arts, a youth-focused arts group she created around five years ago in the wake of the State Theatre closure. Theatrical Arts was best known for showing up at holiday events in Santa hats to sing.

Well, they’re back, and 26-year-old Yactayo is recruiting new kids to join in.

“I’ve decided to re-launch Theatrical Arts little by little since I’ve just moved back and we will be doing Christmas caroling again,” she said.

The first rehearsal will be held at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Nov 12, at Culpeper County Library. A meet-and-greet was recently held at Elevate Culpeper.

Caroling rehearsals will take place mainly on Saturday mornings with some Friday evenings. The group will be at the community tree lighting Nov. 20 down by the Depot, and several other holiday events will be announced at a later time.

Yactayo will be leading the chorus and returns to Culpeper having recently spent a year on campus at New York University in Greenwich Village. She completed an expedited degree, which typically takes three years, earning a Master of Arts in Educational Theatre in Colleges and Communities.

It was a lot, Yactayo said, adding she was very fortunate to get into the program that aligned perfectly with what she does and wants to do.

“It was a lot of hard work,” she said of the mix of in-person and virtual courses. “I had a full-time schedule so my semesters were packed with classes, some which required residencies and practices in order to pass the class and eventually graduate.”

When not studying and fulling class requirements, Yactayo immersed herself in the Broadway culture, catching as many stage shows as she could.

The young actress also pursued her own career, getting a few gigs, and her own page on imdb.com. Yactayo also worked as an elector for the state of New York in the winter and spring and was Dazzle the Elf at Macy’s Santaland. She is going to be a balloon handler in this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Yactayo is a theater judge for Virginia High School League and worked as an assistant stage manager for their festival at Winter Garden Theatre in New York. She finished her master’s program at NYU by going to London for the summer, where Yactayo learned from Educational Theatre experts and saw what the West End had to offer.

Now, she is getting to know Culpeper again, and excited about resuming the helm of Theatrical Arts. Yactayo’s philosophy is that singing, and the overall arts, are a way for young ones to enjoy themselves as well as being therapeutic while they learn and grow.

“It feels amazing to be back. It’s like I never left, yet it’s a whole new world at the same time!” she said. “I am meeting and interacting with new and more kids than before; I’m learning from them and coming up with even more ideas based on their thoughts and my training.”

Youth participation in Theatrical Arts is donation-based. Questions? See Theatrical Arts on Facebook, Instagram at @theatricalartsc or contact theatricalartsc@gmail.com.