Veteran journalist Emily Oaks has been named the new executive director, effective April 15, of Foothills Forum, a community-supported nonprofit that provides news coverage of Rappahannock County.

Oaks has decades of experience working for small and mid-size newspapers, most recently as editor of the Culpeper Star-Exponent, according to a release Thursday from Foothills Forum.

She succeeds Andy McLeod, who has led Foothills Forum for the past three years. McLeod informed the Foothills board several months ago he planned to step down when a successor was found.

“We knew that replacing Andy would be difficult,” said Foothills board Chair Andrew Alexander. “But we’re fortunate to find someone with Emily’s breadth of experience and deep commitment to quality local journalism.”

McLeod said it was a privilege to serve the unique, vitally important journalistic enterprise covering Sperryville to Washington to Amissville, from Chester Gap to Castleton, and everywhere in between.

Oaks said she appreciates being able to build on her newspaper experience in her new position.

“I consider journalism a critical public service, and I am excited to invest my efforts in strengthening the Rappahannock community,” she said. “The vision of Foothills Forum and its outstanding board mirrors my own. I look forward to working with them.”

Foothills hires local freelance journalists, some who spent their careers with major news outlets, to produce in-depth stories, photography, video and graphics through a partnership with Rappahannock News and other area publications. Since its founding nearly a decade ago, Foothills Forum has been at the forefront of the national community-supported journalism movement, the release stated.

More than 2,500 U.S. newspapers have closed since 2005. Studies show when communities lose their newspaper, voter participation and civic engagement typically decline, political polarization increases and taxes rise because journalists are no longer covering government meetings or serving as watchdogs, the release stated.

Oaks is a Utah native who studied journalism and English at Brigham Young University. She began her career in the late 1980s as a reporter and editor for The Daily Herald in Provo.

She was a columnist and feature writer for a suburban Chicago newspaper before moving to Virginia where she became an editor and staff reporter for The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg.

Oaks was editor of the Star-Exponent from 2018-2022.