Heather O’Brien has joined Culpeper County Public Schools Central Office as the Curriculum Specialist for Gifted Education, Library Media and World Languages.

O’Brien has 25 years experience in public education, nine years in Stafford County as a band teacher and 16 years with Culpeper County Public Schools, according to a recent release from school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

She worked as an algebra readiness coach and assistant principal at Floyd T. Binns Middle School, an instructional technology resource teacher at Culpeper Middle School and, most recently, at Pearl Sample Elementary.

O’Brien said she is honored and delighted to be joining the CCPS Instructional Team at Central Office. “I’m excited to work with teachers, parents and community members to create an engaging and fulfilling learning environment for our students.”

O’Brien holds a Bachelor’s degree in PreK-12 Instrumental Music from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from Liberty University.

She holds a Virginia license in the areas of Instrumental Music PreK-12 and Administration and Supervision PreK-12 and is pursuing a Gifted Education endorsement. She is also a director on the Board of the Virginia Society for Technology in Education.

O’Brien is married to Donovan O’Brien, CCPS Executive Director of Operations. They have three children, Ashleigh and Sylvia and Caden. In her free time, she enjoys traveling and spending time at the beach with family.

O’Brien fills a position created when Susan Campbell transitioned to the CCPS Literacy Curriculum Specialist role, according to Hoover’s release.