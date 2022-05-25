O'Brien replaces Timmons as Director of Operations for Culpeper public schools

An educator for more than two decades, Donovan O’Brien will be the new Executive Director of Operations at Culpeper County Public Schools, effective July 1.

He will replace longtime local administrator Dr. Stacey Timmons, who resigned from the post effective June 30 following 16 years with the local public school system.

“I am excited to accept this role and would like to thank the school board and Dr. Brads for this opportunity,” O’Brien said in a statement from school spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

“It is my intent to foster positive relationships with the staff of operations and the community at large. As a servant leader, it is my purpose to build others in accomplishing our goals of a safe and healthy environment for our most treasured resource, the children of Culpeper.”

Dr. O’Brien has 22 years’ experience in public education beginning with a year teaching at former Culpeper Juvenile Correction Center. Throughout his career, he has taught social studies at Culpeper Middle and High Schools and was instructional technology resource teacher at CMS and Floyd T. Binns Middle.

O’Brien worked several years in central office as curriculum specialist in world language, social studies, health & PE and gifted education. The last four years, he has been instructional delivery director for the schools.

O’Brien holds a Virginia teaching license in history, gifted education, and administration and supervision PreK-12. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Virginia Commonwealth University, a master’s degree in instructional technology from Troy University, and an Ed.S. and Doctorate degree in educational leadership from Liberty University.

O’Brien spent four years as a machinist mate in the U.S. Navy and 10 years in the Virginia Army National Guard as a combat engineer.

He has been married for 29 years to Heather, a Pearl Sample Elementary School educator. Their youngest child, Caden, attends CCHS.

Daughter Sylvia, a 2017 CCHS graduate, completed a degree in fashion merchandising. Their oldest, Ashleigh holds a degree in biology and is serving as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy.

In his free time, O’Brien enjoys running and spending quality time with family, according to Hoover's release.