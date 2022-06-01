Oceans of possibilities for Summer Reading this year at Culpeper County Library

There's an aquatic theme for Summer Reading this year at Culpeper County Library, Oceans of Possibilities, running June 1 through Aug. 4.

With dozens of free opportunities for in-person programs and presentations, they'll be making literal waves in 2022, following two years of virtual offerings during COVID.

Children and teens can register at cclva.beanstack.org or in the library to start logging their reading. Sign up to get a plastic tote, sticker and bookmark. Log reading every 10 days to get a prize and earn raffle tickets.

An end-of-summer drawing will award a Wacom drawing tablet, Amazon Fire HD8 tablet, gift cards, book bundles and more.

The Library is back offering a wide range of in-person, special Summer Reading program and presentations this year starting at 3 p.m. on June 8 with, "Chesapeake Critters," for grades K-5. Glen Echo Aquarium will be onsite showing off some Chesapeake Bay creatures.

For teens in grades 6-12, Survivor Hawaii will cast off at 2 p.m. Friday, June 10 at the Library. Participants will compete in individual and group challenges to outlast other teams on the island.

Teens are welcome back at 2 p.m. on June 14 to play Splatoon and enjoy related food and activities as part of Summer Reading.

A range of different programs will occur several times monthly so see the schedule at tlc.library.net/culpeper/

Summer Story Times for the whole family at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. will be held Thursdays starting June 9. Story Times will also be held June 23 and July 7 and 21, featuring stories, songs and activities to build literacy skills. Limited to 15 people registration opens two weeks prior at 825-8691.

Summer readers can also visit Lenn Park to enjoy a StoryWalk that begins a the playground & runs toward the dog park. Children and their grown-ups can walk along the path behind the playground and read a picture book, "Day at the Beach" by Tom Booth. Scan the QR code posted beside the last page to take the library's survey about how to improve.

Or, visit Bright Spot Inclusive Playground to enjoy a StoryWalk along the path to read a picture book, "Commotion in the Ocean" by Giles Andreae. Karen and Paul Laski and Friends of the Culpeper County Library provided generous support and Culpeper Parks and Recreation helped install StoryWalk.