Orange County’s presidential couple, James and Dolley Madison, are among the historical figures for whom statues could be fashioned as part of the Trump administration’s proposed “National Garden.”
The Fourth U.S. President and his wife were among those named for future statues as part of a recent executive order of President Donald Trump creating the Task Force for Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes, according to a U.S. Dept. of the Interior news release on Wednesday.
Besides being recognized as the Father of the Constitution, Madison at one time owned more than 300 enslaved people who worked his country estate at Montpelier.
Trump’s monument order directs the task force to submit a report with options for creation of the National Garden and potential sites within 60 days.
“I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues—and combating recent Criminal Violence. Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country!” the president posted on Twitter June 26.
The order says the future National Garden should also include statues of John Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Daniel Boone, Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin, Billy Graham, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Douglas MacArthur, Christa McAuliffe, Audie Murphy, George S. Patton, Jr., Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, Betsy Ross, Antonin Scalia, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, George Washington, and Orville and Wilbur Wright.
Led by U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt, the task force created by Trump to address the statue issue sweeping the country held its first meeting on Tuesday. Bernhardt said in a statement the president took bold action in creating the task force “to remind us of the exceptional individuals in our history who produced the greatest country in the world,” he said in a statement.
“The President recognizes that statues are silent teachers in the form of stone and metal,” Bernhardt said. He said the statue undertaking would “recognize our greatest citizens and protect our history for the benefit of all Americans.”
Trump issued the executive order after protesters tried to remove or destroy statues of people considered racist, including a failed attempt to pull down one of Andrew Jackson near the White House, according to the Associated Press. Following the order, Department of Homeland Security created the Protecting American Communities Task Force and sent officers from Customs and Border Protection and other agencies to Washington, D.C., Seattle and Portland.
According to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, there have been more than 150 arrests on federal charges, including destruction of property and assault, around the country, with about 500 investigations pending related to recent protests, the AP reported.
