Oct. 17 is Culpeper Suicide Awareness Day

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The resolution calls on all the citizens of the town of Culpeper “to educate themselves on the signs of depression, raise awareness that suicide is preventable and help those who are clinically depressed to seek medication and therapy and encourage others to seek professional care to prevent suicide.”

“We mainly want to get the awareness out there to let people know that they are no alone and there is hope,” said Brenda Bowers.

She added, “The loss of your child to suicide is so devastating because you always wonder how you missed the signs. How could a mother not know how sick her son was when you loved him and he knew that there was nothing on this earth we wouldn’t have done to help him? But our son was too sick and like so many others he didn’t know how to reach out.”

The first step to preventing suicide is reaching out and telling loved ones about depression and suicidal thoughts, Bowers said.

“Our family chain is broken and our hearts will forever be broken, but we know that if we can help get the awareness out there it would make Rusty so proud to know if even just one life was saved,” she said. “People need to know it’s ok to reach out when they are suffering with depression. It’s a deadly disease.”