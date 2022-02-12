Offering 'a glimmer of hope that recovery can be done'

When Greg and Penny Traber considered holding their first “Inspiring Hope” event on addiction two years ago, she asked her Facebook followers how many had been directly affected by drug abuse.

All but two of several hundred responders said they had. The couple was surprised—not by the high numbers, but that there were two people who hadn’t been impacted.

“Our family was in bondage for many, many years with Greg’s drug use,” Penny Traber said. “The freedom that we’ve found in the last 22 years is a miracle. We thought, if we could just share our story and give hope to others, that’s what we want to do. This whole event is about getting people willing to share their stories because their story is gonna touch somebody.”

They estimate that more than 350 people attended the 2020 session, held about a month before the world went into lockdown from COVID-19. They were able to reach some in the audience, and at least six people there that night sought treatment as a result.

But Greg Traber, who works full time as an outpatient counselor, knows of at least one person in the crowd who later overdosed and died.

This year’s event is planned for Feb. 26 at River Club Church in Spotsylvania County. The address is 10835 Tidewater Trail and the event is planned from 4–6 p.m.

Speakers will share how drugs led them to addiction and their failed attempts at rehab, which were followed by prison sentences until they found a recovery program that worked. Parents will talk about children who’ve died from drug overdoses, and representatives from various treatment centers and recovery groups will offer resources.

“Addiction is a lonely place for families who don’t understand or don’t have people to reach out to,” Greg Traber said.

But in the midst of escalating drug-related deaths, Greg Traber said he’s seeing another aspect of the epidemic: more people looking for a way to break their addiction. He hopes the Feb. 26 event will “give the people who are struggling with addiction and their families a glimmer of hope that recovery can be done.”

The Trabers encourage anyone who needs help to call. He can be reached at 540/760-6791 and her number is 540/847-3932.