Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON—A former White House official told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot that President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had been advised of intelligence reports showing the potential for violence, according to just-released transcripts.

Cassidy Hutchinson, special assistant in the Trump White House, told the committee “there were concerns brought forward” to Meadows before the storming of the Capitol, but it was unclear what he did with that information.“I just remember Mr. Ornato coming in and saying that we had intel reports saying that there could potentially be violence on the 6th,” Hutchinson said, presumably referencing Anthony Ornato, a senior Secret Service official. “And Mr. Meadows said: ‘All right. Let’s talk about it.’”

The exact nature of what Meadows was told is not clear from Hutchinson’s testimony. Though law enforcement had braced for violence, officials had not properly accounted for the prospect of a mob attack.

The filing late Friday is the latest in a long legal fight over the extent to which Meadows can be forced to cooperate with the committee’s probe. Meadows has handed over thousands of text messages, but he has refused to sit for an interview, has argued that he is immune from having to testify by virtue of his White House position, and has sued the committee.

The filing seeks a court ruling in the committee’s favor that Meadows has no valid basis to refuse to testify. It says the committee has refined the scope of its request to focus on seven specific topics, including testimony about communication with Congress before Jan. 6, 2021; White House plans to replace the leadership of Justice Department so the department could pursue Trump’s bogus claims of election fraud; and efforts to create alternate, or fake, slates of state electors who could change the outcome of the vote of the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won.

The committee released excerpts of testimony from multiple witnesses it has interviewed, including Hutchinson. Besides describing warnings of potential violence provided to Meadows, Hutchinson revealed how the White House counsel’s office cautioned against plans to enlist fake electors in states, including in meetings involving Meadows and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.