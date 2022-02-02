Old Golden Corral in Culpeper destroyed in early morning grease fire

No one was injured in a large commercial fire early Wednesday in a Willis Lane Mexican restaurant in the town of Culpeper.

Eight fire & rescue crews responded along with police when first reported to E911 dispatch at 1:05 a.m. in the area near several hotels.

The former Golden Corral building near the 29 Bypass was up in flames and a total loss in a suspected grease fire, authorities said.

Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten said Wednesday he was not aware of any suspicious circumstances or police investigation associated with the early morning blaze at 891 Willis Lane.

The call came in as a fire in a commercial building on the roof, the back side and in the kitchen, he said.

"It was rocking when they got there," he said.

Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Co. 1 was first response receiving assistance from two EMS career staff units from Culpeper County Fire & Rescue, Rapidan VFD, Brandy Station VFD, Warrenton Volunteer Fire Tower 11-01, Reva Co. 16, Salem Co. 8, Little Fork Co. 9 and Culpeper Police Department.

Culpeper County crews provided EMS rehab for firefighters battling the fire as well helping with fire suppression, Ooten said of the career staff who are cross-trained to do both.

Cavalier Real Estate Investments, based in Culpeper, is listed as owner of the circa 1985 building that for years housed the popular buffet at Golden Corral.

According to online tax database, the building was purchased in 2020 for $934,000.

The restaurant opened in 2014 as a second location for Pancho Villa Mexican in the town, its original location on South Main Street.

Currently, the site was operating as Don Eladio's Cantina, with a second location in King George.

